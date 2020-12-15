1,900 ONLINE

Completely unexpectedly, and contrary to the adjective "definitive" in "Definitive Edition", Xbox Game Studios have announced the first expansion pack for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition - titled Lords of the West.

This expansion is to feature two new civilizations - Burgundians and Sicilians, raising the already crowded civilization count to a whopping 36. Three new campaigns are announced: Edward Longshanks (as the Britons), The Grand Dukes of the West (as the Burgundians), and The Hautevilles (as the Sicilians). With this come the appropriate achievements, for the 100%-ers among you.

Lords of the West will be released on 26th January 2021, and is already available for preorder on Steam and the Microsoft Store. A full feature run-down is available on the official website.