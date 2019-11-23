Hi All,

Sorry for the lack of website updates lately, but we've been working on various bug fixes and improvements and I am happy to report the following update has rolled out today;

Improved Upload Experience



We've been working to improve the upload experience for users, and while there's more work to do, here are the changes deployed today;

There is now a minimum character limit imposed on upload descriptions, to ensure files are uploaded with an appropriate description so users understand what the file is, how it works etc.

If the game you are uploading a file for does not exist, there's now a clear menu option allowing you to choose "Suggest a Game" more easily and preventing conflicts during upload.

If you try to suggest a game that already exists, the uploader will gracefully send you to the existing game which will prevent issues with uploads.

You can now specify the description and color scheme for a suggested game directly from the uploader.

Various bug fixes and improvements to prevent stalled or failed uploads.





Bug Fixes & Improvements

We have also made the following general bug fixes and improvements;

Some files were resulting in NGINX errors when downloading rather than the file, this has been resolved.

Some legacy FilesNetwork / FileFront Network files were not redirecting to their new URLS, this is now resolved.

The header image occasionally displaying an older version due to caching has been fixed.

Fixed a bug where videos would sometimes disappear from the latest video list.

Various improvements to staff moderation / admin tools

General bug fixes for the support ticket system

Enjoy!