This is my first mod fixing some issues I found with Blackrook32's Akira Class Mod Pack:

1. Makes the ACMP Akira's feel less like driving on ice and drifting all over the place. I've set the impulse engine parameters to be similar but worse than JL Studios CGI Voyager. The Akira's now top-out at around 6500 kph and turn nicely without pulling huge drifts. I feel they're agile enough for their size without being Defiant or Intrepid levels of agile.



2. Fixes the Chain Reaction Pulsar weapon system on the 2nd generation Akira's. There was a naming mismatch in the plugin files so I've fixed that and now the CRP system works as-expected.





Requirements:

Akira Class Mod Pack v3:

https://www.gamefront.com/games/bridge-commander/file/akira-class-mod-pack





Akira Class Mod Pack v.3.5:

https://www.gamefront.com/games/bridge-commander/file/akira-class-mod-pack-v-3-5-1





Installation: Install ACMP v3 Install ACMP v3.5 over the top of ACMP v3 v3.5's download does NOT include the model for the ship and I think some other bits too. ACMP v3 does.

Copy & paste the folders here into your root STBC folder. Overwrite any conflicts.

Mod credits: * Blackrook32 for the ACMP mod

