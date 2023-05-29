Hello all,





Yesterday I put out a quick mod to allow Bridge Commander to run in wide screen 1920x1080 resolution, check out the mod below and let me know if you have any issues!





Bridge Commander Resolution Mod





-------------------------------------------------------

About Us:





This mod was created by Elijah and Gizmo, we are working on creating a new Bridge Commander Remastered and Enhanced mod project, this project will include many improvements to BC including properly integrated graphics options!





If you are interested in following our development, please come join our Discord server at:

https://discord.gg/N6z5puPpM5













(jb76 edit - added screenshots)