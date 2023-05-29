2 replies
Hello all,
Yesterday I put out a quick mod to allow Bridge Commander to run in wide screen 1920x1080 resolution, check out the mod below and let me know if you have any issues!
Bridge Commander Resolution Mod
-------------------------------------------------------
About Us:
This mod was created by Elijah and Gizmo, we are working on creating a new Bridge Commander Remastered and Enhanced mod project, this project will include many improvements to BC including properly integrated graphics options!
If you are interested in following our development, please come join our Discord server at:
(jb76 edit - added screenshots)
Saturday, October 30, 2021 8:10 PM
0 Uploads
2 Posts
1 Threads
I cannot get this mod to work no matter what resolution I try to set this to. I am curious, what is the native resolution of the monitor you are using. I'm going to venture a guess that it is a 16:9 aspect ratio. I have an ultrawide monitor, 21:9. I should be able to set it to a 16:9 (such as 1920x1080) and just deal with the stretching, but I cannot using your method. My guess is aspect ratio of my native resolution is preventing it from changing to 16:9.
Thoughts?
Hello there!
Please try using the windowed version, the ultra wide screen in full screen is probably breaking the game.
Once the remaster project is out (Bridge Commander Remastered and Enhanced mod project ), you can do ultra wide then.
This mod is specifically only for 1080p. Not to be used with other resolutions.
Please post here again with any further questions or issues, I will be on the lookout here much moreso, to respond quicker :)