Canon Enterprise J Update

This is not my mod, I simply rehardpointed it,

after watching several videos on it and trying it for a long time myself, I decided it was a bit too weak for the enterprise J's might,

so I went ahead and redid the phasers, some torpedoes, and the overall health of the ship,

this is also balanced for an upcoming enterprise H mod done by sci fi king, which I am fixing up and will hopefully soon be ready for release as well.







MOD REHARDPOINT DONE BY ME (Hexagonal_Nexul/narrowcwyfe)

THIS MOD IS NOT MINE (original readme file in documentation folder)

all I did was change up the beams they should be just like star trek enterprise now, I also changed the shields and overall health of the ship as well as ablative armour which it very much lacked

please dont be mad at me for doing this I just thought the enterprise J needed a fix, and I like to believe this is improved compared to the mod before



INSTALLING THE MOD

- go into the fta.zip file before downloading the ship and download the files there into your stbc directory - after that, install the actual ship into your stbc directory, should be all set and go

CREDITS - this is not my mod

all involved in the original mod (from my understanding) Model - redragon, MRJOHN Textures - redragon, MRJOHN Conversion - teleguy Hardpoint - teleguy Polaron torpedo - edtheborg QB Description Fix - USS Sovereign













