Cardassian Bakrus Class v1.0.2

https://www.gamefront.com/games/bridge-commander/file/cardassian-bakrus-class







Author: THE SCI-FI KING





Hey Guys Sci Fi Here

I have Patched A Ship ready release

Not everyday you see an update on an Cardassian Ship :-)

This Is there version of The Defiant Class

it Packs Quite a Punch as i did some hardpoints on it and made it bit more tougher and agile

it got two heavy compressors at front that deal some Damage, i want to aim to get cardassians ship bit more serious and the ship has been made 30 years after the Dominion War.

I Think people WIll Enjoy this as it really different ship that don't get shown often





Steps To Install

1 Highlight all the important files

2 Drag all of it in your STBC Folder

3 You should Be Good To Go





Note: Bcut May Not work for this file in your game its best to do it manually as i showed above.





====Starforce Productions Bakrus====



Credits: Mesh and Textures by: Kleovoulos Toltsoglou aka kleotol aka X-man





Conversion and HP: Starforce2





NEW Hardpoint And Patch By

THE SCI-FI KING





note: what i already tested glow effects do not work at moment if i find a way to do it i will give an update.







Version: 1.0.2

Released: 1st December 2022 2:32am

Release Notes:

This Update brings In The New Glow effects that been missing for a while and finally it was meant to be it felt odd that didn't have glow effects the person who get me this update Is KCS he made it possible so this is it so far.



