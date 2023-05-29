 
nn_skinl
nn_lb1
nn_mobile_lb1

Cardassian Bakrus Class v1.0.2

0 replies

JB

JimmyB76

Wednesday, March 19, 2003 9:00 PM

9 Uploads

2,990 Posts

130 Threads

# 1 Monday, January 30, 2023 8:05 AM

https://www.gamefront.com/games/bridge-commander/file/cardassian-bakrus-class




Author: THE SCI-FI KING 


Hey Guys Sci Fi Here 

I have Patched A Ship ready release  

Not everyday you see an update on an Cardassian Ship :-) 

This Is there version of The Defiant Class 

it Packs Quite a Punch as i did some hardpoints on it and made it bit more tougher and agile 

it got two heavy compressors at front that deal some Damage, i want to aim to get cardassians  ship bit more serious and the ship has been made 30 years after the Dominion War.

I Think people  WIll Enjoy this as it really different ship that don't get shown often 


Steps To Install

  • 1 Highlight all the important files
  • 2 Drag all of it in your STBC Folder
  • 3 You should Be Good To Go


Note: Bcut May Not work for this file in your game its best to do it manually as i showed above.


====Starforce Productions Bakrus====

Credits: Mesh and Textures by: Kleovoulos Toltsoglou aka kleotol aka X-man


Conversion and HP: Starforce2


NEW Hardpoint And Patch By 

THE SCI-FI KING


note:  what i already tested glow effects  do not work at moment if i find a way to do it i  will give an update.


Version: 1.0.2

Released: 1st December 2022 2:32am

Release Notes:

This Update brings In The New Glow effects that been missing for a while and finally it was meant to be  it felt odd that didn't have glow effects  the person who get me this update Is KCS he made it possible so  this is it so far.


GuNQvdv1EykHKXAcvIeKsPtZrF3VeJloIf4ECWeB.jpg

jBUue76AylG75US0tAcSvJim9lq1hRD8lCgJrZND.jpg

hgA0Uqr5QjhCQqs8tOdRLXesmornbvwv3Of5itga.jpgugnnj4rEIgrqPOnN7G7dR3YHISSuwfeRJ3sv66SW.jpg

nn_skinr