Wells Class Update: U.S.S. Relativity

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 15th October 2022 6:41pm


* INSTALLING INSTRUCTIONS  - simply copy and paste the data, scripts, and sfx folders into your main STBC directory.      

***PLEASE MAKE SURE TO REPLACE ALL FILES OR ELSE THE SHIP WONT BE PROPER***


 * Beware that this ship has cloaking sfx mod that will delay all claoking sounds of anyship by 1 second, however that will enable you to use    the relativity's absolutely unique phase shift sound!!  *

 This ship is equipped with;   

- Sub particle torpedoes (go through shields)  

- Temporal phasic torpedoes (drains all shields to zero)  

- Diffusive Tetryon Torpedoes (high damage)  

- Temporal disruptors  

- Transphasic tetryon beams  

- Phased ablative armour generator (makes the hull able to contain massive damage before coming apart and not detectable by enemies),   

- temporal phasic shielding (blocks chronoton torpedoes unless they are advanced ones from near centuries, blocks breen and borg drain weapons)  

- A phase shift device that takes the ship to a chronoton phase of 0.05 (similar to Voth Phase shft devices)
(lore not officially canon)

