Version: 1.0.0

Released: 15th October 2022







* INSTALLING INSTRUCTIONS - simply copy and paste the data, scripts, and sfx folders into your main STBC directory.

***PLEASE MAKE SURE TO REPLACE ALL FILES OR ELSE THE SHIP WONT BE PROPER***



* Beware that this ship has cloaking sfx mod that will delay all claoking sounds of anyship by 1 second, however that will enable you to use the relativity's absolutely unique phase shift sound!! *

This ship is equipped with;

- Sub particle torpedoes (go through shields)

- Temporal phasic torpedoes (drains all shields to zero)

- Diffusive Tetryon Torpedoes (high damage)

- Temporal disruptors

- Transphasic tetryon beams

- Phased ablative armour generator (makes the hull able to contain massive damage before coming apart and not detectable by enemies),

- temporal phasic shielding (blocks chronoton torpedoes unless they are advanced ones from near centuries, blocks breen and borg drain weapons)

- A phase shift device that takes the ship to a chronoton phase of 0.05 (similar to Voth Phase shft devices)

