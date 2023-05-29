0 replies
https://www.gamefront.com/games/bridge-commander/file/wells-class-update-u-s-s-relativity
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 15th October 2022 6:41pm
* INSTALLING INSTRUCTIONS - simply copy and paste the data, scripts, and sfx folders into your main STBC directory.
***PLEASE MAKE SURE TO REPLACE ALL FILES OR ELSE THE SHIP WONT BE PROPER***
* Beware that this ship has cloaking sfx mod that will delay all claoking sounds of anyship by 1 second, however that will enable you to use the relativity's absolutely unique phase shift sound!! *
This ship is equipped with;
- Sub particle torpedoes (go through shields)
- Temporal phasic torpedoes (drains all shields to zero)
- Diffusive Tetryon Torpedoes (high damage)
- Temporal disruptors
- Transphasic tetryon beams
- Phased ablative armour generator (makes the hull able to contain massive damage before coming apart and not detectable by enemies),
- temporal phasic shielding (blocks chronoton torpedoes unless they are advanced ones from near centuries, blocks breen and borg drain weapons)
- A phase shift device that takes the ship to a chronoton phase of 0.05 (similar to Voth Phase shft devices)
(lore not officially canon)