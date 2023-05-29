 
nn_skinl
nn_lb1

USS Windrunner Remastered 1.0.3

0 replies

JB

JimmyB76

Wednesday, March 19, 2003 9:00 PM

9 Uploads

2,990 Posts

130 Threads

# 1 Monday, December 26, 2022 2:24 AM

https://www.gamefront.com/games/bridge-commander/file/uss-windrunner-remastered



Hey Guys Sci Fi Here  

We Got A New Patch  For The WindRunner  

What i did is I Package  The HardPoint that was done By Hexa  And The Working Ship from Nexus As The one here 

the original Mod  Author no longer works  so  i Contacted i had no hear from him so must be  a dead account if not he may message me to pull this down.


So Brief Thing i done i put the ship and the hardpoint together so no need to go nexus to download that file as Had it All In One 


The Package is done By Me


The HardPoint Is Done By Hexagonal_ Nexul 



Original Read Me

====Starforce Productions Windrunner====

Credits:
Design: Atolm
Mesh and textures: Thulls
Hardpoints: Starforce2
Torpedos: Adonis

The windrunner class is a Miranda sized vessel from the 27th century.
 It features Advanced Quantum torpedo's and Chronoton torpedoes.
The Chrono-torps will blast huge holes in unshielded sections of vessels, especialy fun against cardassians.
A single hit to an unshielded galor disabled  the ship and blew a huge crater in the top section of the ship.
Phaser and shield  wise, she's about as strong as P81's sov.  
This vessel would go great accompanying the Premonition class which is due out soon.


New Update:

This Updates the faulty phaser cannons now They Should be on the ship instead of floating



README


Version: 1.0.3

Released: 2nd November 2022 10:12pm

Release Notes:

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here 

Hexa has Updated the Mod now It has the ability to Defend itself Against Breen Dampeners Weapon that shut you down  




lDrUdyY416wvYZv10rwNS0nPzy5IiKbAOrsbsPo6.jpg

nn_skinr
nn_player