Hey Guys Sci Fi Here
We Got A New Patch For The WindRunner
What i did is I Package The HardPoint that was done By Hexa And The Working Ship from Nexus As The one here
the original Mod Author no longer works so i Contacted i had no hear from him so must be a dead account if not he may message me to pull this down.
So Brief Thing i done i put the ship and the hardpoint together so no need to go nexus to download that file as Had it All In One
The Package is done By Me
The HardPoint Is Done By Hexagonal_ Nexul
Original Read Me
====Starforce Productions Windrunner====
Credits:
Design: Atolm
Mesh and textures: Thulls
Hardpoints: Starforce2
Torpedos: Adonis
The windrunner class is a Miranda sized vessel from the 27th century.
It features Advanced Quantum torpedo's and Chronoton torpedoes.
The Chrono-torps will blast huge holes in unshielded sections of vessels, especialy fun against cardassians.
A single hit to an unshielded galor disabled the ship and blew a huge crater in the top section of the ship.
Phaser and shield wise, she's about as strong as P81's sov.
This vessel would go great accompanying the Premonition class which is due out soon.
New Update:
This Updates the faulty phaser cannons now They Should be on the ship instead of floating
README
Version: 1.0.3
Released: 2nd November 2022 10:12pm
Release Notes:
Hexa has Updated the Mod now It has the ability to Defend itself Against Breen Dampeners Weapon that shut you down