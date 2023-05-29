https://www.gamefront.com/games/bridge-commander/file/sfrd-vanaheim-class







Vanaheim Class

USS VANAHEIM

NX-78711

Lauched:2385

(escort refit:2389)

This class of vessel is unusual in that the NX version has been upgraded after its initial launch to house RFPulse Cannons, these rapid fire cannons are the same as used on the Defiant class though upgraded to a far superior launch speed.





The USS VANAHEIM NX-78711 is designated "Explorer Escort" and as such is on stand by to assist the USS SURVEY-A as the only ship capable of matching her sister ships speed and range.

USS Survey

NCC-73664-A

Vanaheim CLASS

Launched: 2388





This ship was designed along the same lines as the Survey Class that was to supersede the Galaxy Class as Starfleet’s foremost exploration vessel.

That Class of ship was overlooked in favour of the Sovereign Class, this new USS Survey takes its name but has only a few of its original designs. One main difference is the size of this ship, it is much smaller than the Survey, Sovereign or Galaxy Classes as Starfleet looked for smaller ships to quickly fill the fleet after the recent troubles.





Design and Ship History – Hobbs/ussgriffin \

Model – Hobbs/ussgriffin

Textures – Hobbs/ussgriffin

Hardpoints – Hobbs/ussgriffin

Class Name - Kophjaeger

Beta Testing - members of Starfleet R&D, Bashir007, Genty

[SFRD team , hobbs [Uss Griffin], bankruptstudios, Lionus, GMunoz, JB06, Baz1701, King Class Scout,

Wiley Coyote, Bones [DrMcCoy1701a], Tally, sovereign001, TiqHud]

Also we would like to thank our resident cheerleader Lionus who always puts a smile on our face, TiqHud for advice on HP’ing, and KCS for everything he has helped me wit