DOWNLOAD HERE -
https://www.gamefront.com/games/bridge-commander/file/origins-rayfield-class-tos-sfsy
Title : Tos Origins Rayfield Class
Date : 5th September 2013
Quick Summery
Part of My Origins pack the Rayfield Class was an a three nacelled design ship, supporting 2 warp cores so that the ship could seperate in case of an emergency and warp away from the battle zone.
Credits
Textures : Phoenix
Mesh : Phoenix
Mapping : Phoenix
Specs : Phoenix
Scripting : Phoenix
hardpoint : TiqHud/Mckinney
beta testing - SFSY team.
SFSY Team members are as follows
SFSY team - Baz1701, Phoenix Bondi, Lionus, Gmunoz, Killallewoks, Aces_High, McKinney, cinqnic\Clperkins, Arvis Taljik, Andyp, Kophjaeger, TiqHud
screenshots by beta testers, graphics quality is different because the screenshots are from different systems.
Requirements
you will need to have installed the bridge commander patch
http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/Bridge_Commander_Patch;2374
and of course the Foundation (which can also be found in BCut and KM and follow the readmes )
Starfleet R-D-s Enginerring Kit use weapons and sounds from there
http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/SFRD_Engineering_Kit;117658
***Brings up-to-date Some KM items Not really required but FUN ****
http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/Escape_Pods_varied;120324
*if you wish to Escape in the Proper pod use this *
tested in Kobayashi Maru and with Starfleet R-D-s Engineering Kit
Note: this will be in QB menu Contest2013 Ships
To install
just unzip into a Temp folder and copy-paste the contents into your main Bridge Commander folder.
Phoenix Bondi can be PMed at BCC
As well as most of the SFSY_ team
here is the link to BCC http://www.bc-central.com/forums/index.php (you will need to register but well worth it)
by the installation of this Mod-ship you agree that I or anyone mentioned in this readme, can NOT be held
responsible , for the Messing up of Your computer
Lastly, please Do not host or change this mod in anyway with out contacting my self first (Phoenix Bondi)
COPYRIGHTS
THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision
TM - (C) INTERPLAY - PARAMOUNT PICTURES.
Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek Deep Space Nine, Star Trek The Next
generation, Star Trek Voyager (and various logo devices used in them) are
copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, and sounds
from the productions.