Title : Tos Origins Rayfield Class

Date : 5th September 2013





Quick Summery

-------------

Part of My Origins pack the Rayfield Class was an a three nacelled design ship, supporting 2 warp cores so that the ship could seperate in case of an emergency and warp away from the battle zone.





Credits

-------------

Textures : Phoenix

Mesh : Phoenix

Mapping : Phoenix

Specs : Phoenix

Scripting : Phoenix

hardpoint : TiqHud/Mckinney

beta testing - SFSY team.





SFSY Team members are as follows

SFSY team - Baz1701, Phoenix Bondi, Lionus, Gmunoz, Killallewoks, Aces_High, McKinney, cinqnic\Clperkins, Arvis Taljik, Andyp, Kophjaeger, TiqHud

screenshots by beta testers, graphics quality is different because the screenshots are from different systems.

Requirements

-----------------

you will need to have installed the bridge commander patch

http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/Bridge_Commander_Patch;2374





and of course the Foundation (which can also be found in BCut and KM and follow the readmes )





Starfleet R-D-s Enginerring Kit use weapons and sounds from there

http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/SFRD_Engineering_Kit;117658









***Brings up-to-date Some KM items Not really required but FUN ****

http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/Escape_Pods_varied;120324

*if you wish to Escape in the Proper pod use this *





tested in Kobayashi Maru and with Starfleet R-D-s Engineering Kit

Note: this will be in QB menu Contest2013 Ships

=========================================================================





=========================================================================

To install

just unzip into a Temp folder and copy-paste the contents into your main Bridge Commander folder.









Phoenix Bondi can be PMed at BCC or Emailed at [email protected]

As well as most of the SFSY_ team





here is the link to BCC http://www.bc-central.com/forums/index.php (you will need to register but well worth it)





by the installation of this Mod-ship you agree that I or anyone mentioned in this readme, can NOT be held

responsible , for the Messing up of Your computer





Lastly, please Do not host or change this mod in anyway with out contacting my self first (Phoenix Bondi)









COPYRIGHTS

__________________________________

THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision

TM - (C) INTERPLAY - PARAMOUNT PICTURES.





Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek Deep Space Nine, Star Trek The Next

generation, Star Trek Voyager (and various logo devices used in them) are

copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, and sounds

from the productions.











