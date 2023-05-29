 
U.S.S. Gateway (Saturn Class)

JB

JimmyB76

Wednesday, March 19, 2003 9:00 PM

# 1 Monday, January 30, 2023 8:29 AM

https://www.gamefront.com/games/bridge-commander/file/u-s-s-gateway-saturn-class


Author: Hexagonal_Nexul 

Please congratulate "That Guy...Brian" and Alex S L gato as well as myself for completing this ship and finally releasing it. 

This ship will most likely be the only ship of the 32nd century fleet to have special refit arrays, and Reflux Quantum torpedoes. 

This ship appears in some episodes of star trek discovery in seasons 3 and 4, there are no officially named saturn class ships in the show so I went ahead and got a little creative. 

Hope you all enjoy the mod!

