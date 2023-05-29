https://www.gamefront.com/games/bridge-commander/file/u-s-s-gateway-saturn-class





Author: Hexagonal_Nexul

Please congratulate "That Guy...Brian" and Alex S L gato as well as myself for completing this ship and finally releasing it.

This ship will most likely be the only ship of the 32nd century fleet to have special refit arrays, and Reflux Quantum torpedoes.

This ship appears in some episodes of star trek discovery in seasons 3 and 4, there are no officially named saturn class ships in the show so I went ahead and got a little creative.

Hope you all enjoy the mod!











