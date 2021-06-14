2,351 ONLINE

Favourite Jim Carrey movie? 3 replies

Please wait...

FileTrekker Super Administrator

I'm spending a year dead for tax reasons.

281,671 XP

15th December 2002

630 Uploads

22,925 Posts

1,927 Threads

#1 4 days ago

Why not.

For me I pick all the bad ones;

- The Mask

- Bruce Almighty

- Liar Liar

I dunno.

Danny King | Editor-in-Chief | GameFront.com 



MrFancypants Forum Administrator

The Bad

218,774 XP

7th December 2003

0 Uploads

20,063 Posts

12 Threads

#2 3 days ago

I liked the Mask when I last watched it a long time ago. 


Also, The Truman Show.



....wait, is this a trick for people to admit that they like Jim Carey movies? Dammit.



Last edited by MrFancypants 3 days ago

G.R.A.E.M.E. Advanced Member

Grand Master Overwatch Player

178,849 XP

14th August 2008

0 Uploads

15,863 Posts

1 Threads

#3 2 days ago

I've never been a huge fan of Jim, always thought it to be a bit too much. Maybe it's just the type of humour.

If I were to go with a pick, I'd say The Mask.

Formerly known as Graeme and Arld.



Lysdestic Advanced Member Patreon Supporter

Dr. Professor Logic, PhD.

48,384 XP

11th November 2003

0 Uploads

4,463 Posts

102 Threads

#4 1 day ago

I've gotta go with Eternal Sunshine, with an honorable mention to Bruce Almighty and Liar Liar.

The Anxieties - Garage rockin' punk/mad scientist-core for the paranoid and suspicious.