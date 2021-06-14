I'm spending a year dead for tax reasons.
15th December 2002
Why not.
For me I pick all the bad ones;
- The Mask
- Bruce Almighty
- Liar Liar
I dunno.
The Bad
7th December 2003
I liked the Mask when I last watched it a long time ago.
Also, The Truman Show.
....wait, is this a trick for people to admit that they like Jim Carey movies? Dammit.
Grand Master Overwatch Player
14th August 2008
I've never been a huge fan of Jim, always thought it to be a bit too much. Maybe it's just the type of humour.
If I were to go with a pick, I'd say The Mask.
Dr. Professor Logic, PhD.
11th November 2003
I've gotta go with Eternal Sunshine, with an honorable mention to Bruce Almighty and Liar Liar.
