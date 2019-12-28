It's not Game of Thrones, and it's not trying to be. They're different kinds of stories.

The Geralt part of the series primarily aligns with events in The Last Wish, which is a series of short stories about Geralt's monster-hunting adventures, and that runs alongside some Yennefer and Cirri-related bits which are told alongside it. In that regard, I think they'd have done better to devote a lot more time to the Geralt part of things and bring the other characters in later.

Is it worth your time? I don't know. I'd be at least a little hesitant to recommend it to someone who didn't already like the source material. At the same time, I think given the constraints of trying to tie together a bunch of events that are spread out over a significant amount of time they did pretty well interpreting it.

I will say, at least compared with the book that most of Geralt's stuff in the show is clearly based off, I feel they lost a great deal of the mystery. Like, the world of The Witcher in the books felt, to me, a place of great uncertainty. Creatures and events that weren't well understood. The moments in the show that I felt resonated really well were those moments when it came closest to that and the moments when it felt a bit... flat... were the ones where that uncertainty wasn't present or where characters were given much weaker motivations than in the book. There's a particular moment I'm reminded of, and it shows up in - if memory serves - the first or second episode of the show, hopefully not saying too much by way of spoilers, with an incredibly cold-blooded character. In the books it was quite apparent that this character was much much surer of themselves and their motivations than they come across in the show.

