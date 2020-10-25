Conspicuous in their absence so far from Fallout 76 is The Brotherhood of Steel, but it seems the technologically advanced faction of the Fallout franchise is finally heading to West Vergina in the new Steel Dawn update, coming later in the year.

A new trailer released teasing the update encourages the residents of Appalachia to put down their weapons and sign up to the Brotherhood. While there's been a few Brotherhood themed items in the game before, this marks their arrival proper in Fallout 76.



There's not much more detail currently on what the update will bring, but be sure to expect a raft of new NPCs and quests to complete surrounding the faction. I'd expect that true Brotherhood of Steel outfits and weaponry will also be coming to the game.

The update will be coming before the end of the year, but there's no specific release date just yet. There's a free weekend currently underway for the game though, so if you've yet to dip your toes in, now is a good time to give the game a try.