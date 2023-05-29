Focused Feedback: Following Content

Welcome to Focused Feedback, where I as the developer of GameFront.com attempt to gain meaningful feedback from our community around site features.

Today: Following Content.

Back in 2018 when we re-launched/re-built/rose from the ashes of Defy Media, we introduced the concept of Following content.

Whether it be an Article, Game, Mod, User or Forum Thread you can Follow that content to receive notifications on it.

Here's what currently happens when you follow a specific type of content:

Article You are notified (through site notifications, however you have configured them) of comments on that article. Now, from a development standpoint I would also like to mention that our Article system is tied into our Forum system. GameFront article editors can choose to "cross post" their article to the forums, and this will create a forum thread with the article in the designated forum, and all comments on that article are also forum posts, thus if we leant more heavily into this feature (We don't currently due to a bug in the software) then following articles becomes obsolete. Additionally, all articles are posted to our Discord and Twitter automatically, so you could also just be in our Discord or follow us on Twitter to achieve the same result.

Game When you follow a game it's the equivalent of clicking "I like this game", and that is it. No notifications are sent on new mod uploads to the game, nothing really happens. Kind of pointless and open to improvement/retirement.

User When you follow a user, much like the game following system, it's the equivalent of saying "I like this user", but nothing happens further than that. In the initial stages of development of this system we had internal plans for a "feed" related to users, so your profile becomes a form of news feed of what you've done on GameFront, a la Twitter and Facebook. Unfortunately that never came to fruition.

Mod When you follow a mod you are notified (through site notifications, however you have configured them) to new comments on the mod. You are not notified of new versions uploaded by the creator, unless the mod creator adds a comment on the mod saying "new version up".

Forum Thread This is the most fleshed out follow system. FileFront Gaming Forums were some of the best on the internet, so our own forum platform here at GameFront on the rebuild had to knock it out of the park. As such we had to have a thread subscription system akin to those of vBulletin, XenForo or Invision Community. I think we sort of nailed that and I am happiest personally with the forum thread following system, however all new forum threads are posted to our Discord, replies to threads in certain forums (not all as this would be anarchy!) are also cross posted to our Discord, so we almost made these notifications obsolete unless you're someone who still likes email / in-site notifications over Discord.



So, that's a breakdown of how the current Follow Content system works. Would love some honest feedback or criticism on how you think we could improve this feature, or if you think it's time we retired this feature.

Thanks for all the feedback on the previous Focused Feedback XP thread. If you have anything to add you can post that feedback here.