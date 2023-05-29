Focused Feedback: Following Content

7 replies
Welcome to Focused Feedback, where I as the developer of GameFront.com attempt to gain meaningful feedback from our community around site features.
Today: Following Content.
Back in 2018 when we re-launched/re-built/rose from the ashes of Defy Media, we introduced the concept of Following content.
Whether it be an Article, Game, Mod, User or Forum Thread you can Follow that content to receive notifications on it.
Here's what currently happens when you follow a specific type of content:
So, that's a breakdown of how the current Follow Content system works. Would love some honest feedback or criticism on how you think we could improve this feature, or if you think it's time we retired this feature.
Thanks for all the feedback on the previous Focused Feedback XP thread. If you have anything to add you can post that feedback here.
I think following an article has little value, as it is largely static - if anything, I'd want to follow a category - for example, notify me when a new guide is posted, or when a new review is posted.
Following a game would be useful to get notified when a new mod is released for the game(s) I care about - this is a good and a way to get focused info for the games I mod. It could also potentially be expanded to customize the homepage to focus on mods from the game(s) I care about.
Following a user feels like it has less important value currently.
Following a mod I think has some value for the reasons you gave.
Finally forum threads I think, as much as the forums are dead, are effectively an expected feature and if possible, it would be nice to have. But not critical.
Mod most of all. Thread would be nice, but I wouldn't worry about until we get more activity.
I think uploaders would love to see a notifications after so many thresholds, i.e.
100 > 500 > 1000 or whatever you feel like doing.
And that can tie in with the XP system where modders can gain some celebrity, and maybe even be entered in some sort of contest as a result.
If there was a hub where the games you had "followed" were all in one place, maybe you could click these games in icon format and it would display (most popular mod, your mods, latest mod) in a list for quick reference.
Otherwise, I do like the forum. I just often forget to actually log in because most of my socializing happens out on the streets (mobile) and I like using my keyboard for forums because I'm a dinosaur.
Posted by Mikey
- Forum Thread
- This is the most fleshed out follow system. FileFront Gaming Forums were some of the best on the internet, so our own forum platform here at GameFront on the rebuild had to knock it out of the park. As such we had to have a thread subscription system akin to those of vBulletin, XenForo or Invision Community. I think we sort of nailed that and I am happiest personally with the forum thread following system, however all new forum threads are posted to our Discord, replies to threads in certain forums (not all as this would be anarchy!) are also cross posted to our Discord, so we almost made these notifications obsolete unless you're someone who still likes email / in-site notifications over Discord.
Responding to something a year hence, so massively unfair: That feature doesn't work. (Or I've got a setting wrong somewhere and years hence have forgotten it.)
Here's my notifications as of today:
Here's recent threads as of today:
Here's my watched threads:
My notifications don't align with what I've got a watch on. Which would be the expected behaviour.
Perhaps an unfair comment, given I'm responding so far behind the question though. ^^; Like it's amazing to write your own forum software. That is not a simple thing to do.
Last edited by Nemmerle 6 months ago
Good sir,
I ran into an issue with Firefox (double checked it was up to date, which it is) on desktop. I was exploring when I realized I couldn't access links without using right click, open in new tab function for some strange reason. My example was using https://www.gamefront.com/forums and then trying to click "Feedback & Development" to find this thread. EDIT: To be clear, it seems to be almost all the links?
I then proceeded to use Opera GX, Google Chrome, and (bleh) Edge to try and replicate the issue but it seemed localized only to Firefox. As it's a common browser environment, I thought to type this up as soon as I saw it and I hope it's just on my end for whatever reason.
Loving the look of the site!
Last edited by Redlin5 6 months ago
Are you running any ad or privacy blockers? Especially ublock origin?
Whitelisting did fix it, guess I should have remembered that. But I hope my experience can be referenced for others who bring it up.