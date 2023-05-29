Welcome to Focused Feedback, where I as the developer of GameFront.com attempt to gain meaningful feedback from our community around site features.

Today: XP.

XP has been a staple of GameFront since the relaunch in 2018, and while we initially had big plans for it, it simply sits there right now not doing much.

You do passively earn XP for actions performed on GameFront. These include (but probably arent limited to)

logging in, creating an account, adding a comment to an article, adding a comment to a file, uploading a file, creating a thread, creating a reply

Would love some feedback on this feature. Do you think it's valuable? Confusing or "hey number go bigger haha". Let us know!