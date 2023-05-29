6 replies
Welcome to Focused Feedback, where I as the developer of GameFront.com attempt to gain meaningful feedback from our community around site features.
Today: XP.
XP has been a staple of GameFront since the relaunch in 2018, and while we initially had big plans for it, it simply sits there right now not doing much.
You do passively earn XP for actions performed on GameFront. These include (but probably arent limited to)
Would love some feedback on this feature. Do you think it's valuable? Confusing or "hey number go bigger haha". Let us know!
I like the XP functionality. Even if it's just a passive number that grows, it can always be expanded upon as ideas come and go.
And people like watching the number grow even if it doesn't have a tangible payoff. Seems to be a staple of sites like this that shows how active someone is.
I'd prefer a badges/achievements system honestly.
The point of a system like this is to drive engagement. Currently XP is an arbitrary number that does have no real indication of how it works or any specific feedback on what a user did to earn it, or how to earn more.
Badges are;
1. Shiny pretty collectibles, people like those
2. Are namable and individual to a specific action or milestone, so there is a clear goal for users to strive for
3. Can be listed along with the method to "unlock" it so a user could see what they would need to do to earn that badge
4. Can be given for special / limited time events.
XP system is none of those things. It could live in tandem with, like GameScore is based on Achievements (i.e. Badge XYZ gives 50 XP) but on its own its a bit limp.
Sorry brutal 2 cents.
Por que no los dos?
Posted by Lysdestic
Por que no los dos?
I edited my post with some colour
Yeah, keeping XP but tying it in with achievements works great in my mind. :)
I'd love to have some badges. Where's my 15 year badge!?
I do like the idea of badges, and I liked the XP system at first fits in with the gaming theme but sounds more like a grind. I think badges are always a nice way of achieving that unlock at the end of getting the XP required for a multitude of things, whereas we just get more and more XP without an end goal.