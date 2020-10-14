More like a rough diamond. Crowfall is developed by an indie team of MMO veterans who worked on games like Shadowbane, Ultima Online, Star Wars Galaxies and Star Wars: the old Republic. This new game is innovative in many ways: instead of a theme park à la World of Warcraft, players have the freedom to decide which type of worlds they'll pick. Some maps are PvP campaigns that last for weeks or months, where factions and guilds vie for control of the territory triggering huge siege wars (with hundreds of players, trebuchets, ballistas and structure destruction), other worlds offer PvE activities (city building, creature hunting, resources gathering, crafting, etc.).





Here's a video showing the game world.