So we've been playing Jack Box games for a couple of weeks now via Discord and the generosity of people who purchased the game packs. We've been having a lot of fun so far, and we want to include as many people as possible.

If you're not familiar with Jack Box games, check out their wiki page here.

Of course, Discord is not always the best format for scheduling game nights, so we've decided to use the forum as a place where you can post your time zones, most convenient times to play, and we'll go from there.

This has been and hopefully will continue to be a great opportunity for the veterans and newcomers of GameFront to get together and just have some fun, maybe let off some steam, and just generally relax from the horrors life has thrown our way in recent times.



Anyway, if you're interested, please post your time zones and convenient times, and I'll add them to a list so we can sort by groups and get the parties started!