18th September 2020

#1 22 hours ago

As a gamer, I’ve always been overwhelmed with My long list of games, let alone the headache of tracking the release of games I’m interested in. From games with gold, to the PS plus, to the insane steam sales, Games I have keeps growing and growing, till I lost track.

So, How do you manage and track your games?  

Many times, I tried methods and searched for a stress-free magical way to manage my games, find what to play, and to arrange them properly.

I tried exhausting excel sheets, I tried some online sites, but I was always frustrated from complex sites, and tedious manual entry libraries. Let alone their very weak sharing capabilities to social media.

Any suggestions?

MDK

#2 22 hours ago

GOG Galaxy is a very good option.