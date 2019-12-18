2,066 ONLINE

! I would Like TO remake Starwars battlefront 2 (classic) for mobile! 2 replies

Please wait...

Multi-threaded downloads, NO speed caps, NO ads and automatic downloads, all for free? Use GameFront! Learn more.
Jav Akhtar

100 XP

10th December 2019

0 Uploads

2 Posts

1 Threads

#1 7 hours ago

Hi all, Ill get straight to the point ... im planning on making a starwars battlefront2 remake in unity for andriod as i love the old games .. i know it wont be aloud on playstore and i plan to release it online somewhere.. i want a model and texture ripper for the game the clossset i can find is a lvl extractor that only supports textures extractioon i had messaged the publisher but no reply .. im wondering if anyone knows of anyway to get the models out ? as this would cut production time considerably



Lindale Forum Mod

Mister Angry Rules Guy

242,679 XP

1st February 2010

0 Uploads

23,555 Posts

6 Threads

#2 1 hour ago

And when you say "model and texture ripper," are you talking about porting? That is illegal, which is why discussing that here is prohibited.

filesnation_by_lindale_ff-da1kplo.png



Jav Akhtar

100 XP

10th December 2019

0 Uploads

2 Posts

1 Threads

#3 21 minutes ago

techinically im not porting it i will remake it from the ground up just not the models  all animations and code will be remade. Also im not asking for help making anything i am just looking for said tools ?



Last edited by Jav Akhtar 18 minutes ago