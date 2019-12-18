100 XP
10th December 2019
0 Uploads
2 Posts
1 Threads
Hi all, Ill get straight to the point ... im planning on making a starwars battlefront2 remake in unity for andriod as i love the old games .. i know it wont be aloud on playstore and i plan to release it online somewhere.. i want a model and texture ripper for the game the clossset i can find is a lvl extractor that only supports textures extractioon i had messaged the publisher but no reply .. im wondering if anyone knows of anyway to get the models out ? as this would cut production time considerably
Mister Angry Rules Guy
242,679 XP
1st February 2010
0 Uploads
23,555 Posts
6 Threads
And when you say "model and texture ripper," are you talking about porting? That is illegal, which is why discussing that here is prohibited.
100 XP
10th December 2019
0 Uploads
2 Posts
1 Threads
techinically im not porting it i will remake it from the ground up just not the models all animations and code will be remade. Also im not asking for help making anything i am just looking for said tools ?
Last edited by Jav Akhtar 18 minutes ago