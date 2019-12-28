1,688 ONLINE

Live Stream Suggestions Thread 3 replies

FileTrekker

15th December 2002

#1 1 day ago

Well, I'm going to try do more live-streams. Need ideas, though, so, give me some.


Danny King



Plokite_Wolf

6th September 2016

#2 1 day ago

Challenge yourself in sim games that you like, for example.



Lysdestic

11th November 2003

#3 1 day ago

Maple Story with X8qAQIhNOg41UFRgU6tzX2QoN716PRS3QaFi68Cv.jpeg@FileTrekker  ⁠andavatar_default.jpg@belthagor ⁠ ⁠ ⁠

Serious answer though, I could actually enjoy a sim stream like wolf mentioned. Something like GameFront city building in skylines or some such.

Also, we talk a lot about games that brought all of us old-timers here to GameFront. Why not a theme on that? Each month (or every few months) do a stream based off popular games that brought us here. Bridge Commander, Elite Force, Jedi Outcast, etc.



Last edited by Lysdestic 1 day ago

Lindale

1st February 2010

#4 10 hours ago

* Cities Skylines indeed is a great game.

* Banished is sort of a medieval version is Cities Skylines, and is great fun.

* American Truck Simulator, or Euro Truck Simulator 2, are both very relaxing. I love a road trip.

* The Sims 4. Humans love to commiserate, so even watching a simulated life going horribly wrong is entertaining.

* Job Simulator. That game is nuts, and also adorable.

* No Man's Sky got a huge update recently, and it essentially is a completely different game from what it was even a year ago. Even then, Next made that game playable, and actually GOOD. But the game NOW?

