I'm spending a year dead for tax reasons.
15th December 2002
Well, I'm going to try do more live-streams. Need ideas, though, so, give me some.
Danny King
World's most disgruntled gamer
6th September 2016
Challenge yourself in sim games that you like, for example.
Dr. Professor Logic, PhD.
11th November 2003
Maple Story with @FileTrekker and@belthagor
Serious answer though, I could actually enjoy a sim stream like wolf mentioned. Something like GameFront city building in skylines or some such.
Also, we talk a lot about games that brought all of us old-timers here to GameFront. Why not a theme on that? Each month (or every few months) do a stream based off popular games that brought us here. Bridge Commander, Elite Force, Jedi Outcast, etc.

Mister Angry Rules Guy
1st February 2010
* Cities Skylines indeed is a great game.
* Banished is sort of a medieval version is Cities Skylines, and is great fun.
* American Truck Simulator, or Euro Truck Simulator 2, are both very relaxing. I love a road trip.
* The Sims 4. Humans love to commiserate, so even watching a simulated life going horribly wrong is entertaining.
* Job Simulator. That game is nuts, and also adorable.
* No Man's Sky got a huge update recently, and it essentially is a completely different game from what it was even a year ago. Even then, Next made that game playable, and actually GOOD. But the game NOW?