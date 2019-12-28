* Cities Skylines indeed is a great game.

* Banished is sort of a medieval version is Cities Skylines, and is great fun.

* American Truck Simulator, or Euro Truck Simulator 2, are both very relaxing. I love a road trip.

* The Sims 4. Humans love to commiserate, so even watching a simulated life going horribly wrong is entertaining.

* Job Simulator. That game is nuts, and also adorable.

* No Man's Sky got a huge update recently, and it essentially is a completely different game from what it was even a year ago. Even then, Next made that game playable, and actually GOOD. But the game NOW?