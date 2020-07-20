Metacritic, a popular review aggregation website where users can leave reviews on everything from movies to video games, has made some changes in respect of the latter to prevent players from review bombing games soon after they launch.

It's all come about following The Last of Us 2 suffering from a spate of negative reviews on the platform immediately after it's launched due to its Playstation exclusivity, despite the fact none of the reviewers had actually played the game.

Metacritic, it seems, would like reviewers to have actually played a game before leaving it a review, and as such are now implementing a 36 hour waiting period for all user reviews in the games section so that players are more likely to have actually played it first.

If someone tries to post a review before the initial 36 hour period is up, a message will be displayed asking the user to "please spend some time playing the game."

This isn't going to fix the issue entirely, but it's a step in the right direction. Metacritic is still a prime target for review bombing, however, with the new system merely delaying the issue, and perhaps serving a deterrent.

Do you believe Metacritic is doing enough to protect games against review bombing? Let us know your thoughts down below.