11th January 2020

Good news everyone!


I just want to briefly announce, that the 10th -Anniversary-Edition of my MONKEYS of DOOM is out. - And it's gratis! (A hard decision;-)

The game is based on idtech3, so those who had fun with QUAKE III ARENA & co. should check it out! 

MONKEYS of DOOM is as brutal and gory... But: in funny cartoon-optics!

If you've decided to give the game a try – with the words of Mr. Spock:


„Live long and prosper!“


Enjoy!


Wilko



PS: In case you find the game not too bad: spread it wherever you want!


PPS: It would be nice to let me know if you like MONKEYS of DOOM (or not) and what should be improved – just drop a comment! – Oh, and please report bugs!


But enough talking! - Here is the game:

www.monkeysofdoom.org