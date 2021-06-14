I'm spending a year dead for tax reasons.
281,671 XP
15th December 2002
630 Uploads
22,925 Posts
1,927 Threads
I have to be honest I've been kinda lukewarm so far.
Starfield looks interesting. Forza Horizon 5 also looks cool.
Thoughts?
Danny King | Editor-in-Chief | GameFront.com
Jeff is a missing boss
567,796 XP
28th July 2002
0 Uploads
53,249 Posts
1,339 Threads
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Heart of Chernobyl
Resident nutjob
6,350 XP
5th September 2016
1,116 Uploads
403 Posts
52 Threads
TBH, nothing. I haven't seen anything that would spark my interest, unlike even last year.
The Bad
218,774 XP
7th December 2003
0 Uploads
20,063 Posts
12 Threads
Probably Starfield. It is a good sign that someone in that company realized that they need to try something new.
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 +++
Been waiting for it my whole life xD
Last edited by Burevest 2 days ago