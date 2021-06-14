2,351 ONLINE

Most exciting reveals at E3 2021 so far? 4 replies

FileTrekker Super Administrator

#1 4 days ago

I have to be honest I've been kinda lukewarm so far.

Starfield looks interesting. Forza Horizon 5 also looks cool.

Thoughts?

RadioactiveLobster Site Administrator

#2 4 days ago

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Heart of Chernobyl

Plokite_Wolf Advanced Member

#3 4 days ago

TBH, nothing. I haven't seen anything that would spark my interest, unlike even last year.



MrFancypants Forum Administrator

#4 3 days ago

Probably Starfield. It is a good sign that someone in that company realized that they need to try something new. 




Burevest

#5 2 days ago

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 +++


Been waiting for it my whole life xD



