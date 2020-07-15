I'm spending a year dead for tax reasons.
15th December 2002
See, I never got into Comic Books. And there's so many at this point it's like, how do you even.
Where's a good place to start if someone was interested? And is there a relatively cheap and easy way to do it? Such as an online Netflix type service?
11th November 2003
So I never got super into traditional comic book heroes until the marvel movies, and even then I haven't bothered to read any of them. I read some Archie and Mad Magazine as a kid, but didn't really grow beyond that too much.
Not until I found The Sandmnan, though. It's a graphic novel series by Neil Gaiman, left a huuuuge impact on me as a kid and I still go back and re-read the series once every couple of years. HIGHLY recommended. Shout out to Johnny the Homicidal Maniac as well.
If you have a library membership, some of them offer free access to the Hoopla application. This allows you access to a large digital library of graphic novels and music.
as for recommendations, I don’t read them as frequently as I used to:
Saga
X Factor
Desha Thoris
Preacher