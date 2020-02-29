Mister Angry Rules Guy
1st February 2010
Yesterday, someone in the Discord mentioned Coronavirus, which started a mini-discussion about it being in Oregon.
Well, you can track it in real time. Here is the map created by Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
The Bad
7th December 2003
Up to about 120 cases in Germany now with increasing numbers all over Europe. I'm curious to what length the governments in Europe will go; the Chinese were pretty strict in enforcing wide-spread quarantine and martial law.
The impact on the economy should also be interesting; supply chains are so distributed that pretty much everyone is affected.