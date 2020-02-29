1,310 ONLINE

Coronavirus?

#1

Yesterday, someone in the Discord mentioned Coronavirus, which started a mini-discussion about it being in Oregon.


Well, you can track it in real time. Here is the map created by Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Clicky here.

#2

Up to about 120 cases in Germany now with increasing numbers all over Europe. I'm curious to what length the governments in Europe will go; the Chinese were pretty strict in enforcing wide-spread quarantine and martial law. 

The impact on the economy should also be interesting; supply chains are so distributed that pretty much everyone is affected.