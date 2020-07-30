1,955 ONLINE

Do you guys never visit the forums? 5 replies

BeIthagor

#1 1 day ago

I posted 2 hours ago, someone banned me on the discord again, I don't know exactly why.



Lysdestic Advanced Member Patreon Supporter

Dr. Professor Logic, PhD.

#2 1 day ago

Every day.

Zephyr did it.

BeIthagor

#3 16 hours ago

Zephyr banned me? I find that hard to believe...



RadioactiveLobster Forum Administrator Patreon Supporter

Jeff is a mean boss

#4 13 hours ago

What is a forum?

BeIthagor

#5 5 hours ago

Obligatory Creed post:





Lysdestic Advanced Member Patreon Supporter

Dr. Professor Logic, PhD.

#6 5 hours ago

Seriously? Creed? Are you trying to get banned from the forums too?

Also not really helping that whole "not a troll" argument.

