I posted 2 hours ago, someone banned me on the discord again, I don't know exactly why.
Dr. Professor Logic, PhD.
47,572 XP
11th November 2003
0 Uploads
4,403 Posts
101 Threads
Every day.
Zephyr did it.
The Anxieties - Garage rockin' punk/mad scientist-core for the paranoid and suspicious.
Last edited by Lysdestic 1 day ago
Zephyr banned me? I find that hard to believe...
Jeff is a mean boss
567,313 XP
28th July 2002
0 Uploads
53,225 Posts
1,338 Threads
What is a forum?
Obligatory Creed post:
Last edited by BeIthagor 5 hours ago
Dr. Professor Logic, PhD.
47,572 XP
11th November 2003
0 Uploads
4,403 Posts
101 Threads
Seriously? Creed? Are you trying to get banned from the forums too?
Also not really helping that whole "not a troll" argument.
The Anxieties - Garage rockin' punk/mad scientist-core for the paranoid and suspicious.