You know, cos of the big COVID it does not feel like Christmas. I havent even bought gifts. Am I bad?
Jeff is a missing boss
Nope.
We've decided to not really do gifts this year either.
I bought gifts for my wife. That was it.
She got me a bourbon glass with a map of Portland etched onto it. Pretty stoked about it:
Can't really think of anything I need or want.
