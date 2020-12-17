2,198 ONLINE

Does it feel like Christmas? 3 replies

#1

You know, cos of the big COVID it does not feel like Christmas. I havent even bought gifts. Am I bad?

#2

Nope.


We've decided to not really do gifts this year either.

#3

I bought gifts for my wife. That was it.

She got me a bourbon glass with a map of Portland etched onto it. Pretty stoked about it:

GJPkLGJ.jpg

#4

Can't really think of anything I need or want.  

