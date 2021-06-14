I'm spending a year dead for tax reasons.
15th December 2002
Now I obviously don't do theme parks, given my situation, but I randomly find them interesting, so I watch a lot of videos on YouTube about them.
So I am curious what people's favourites are? I've never been to a Disney park, for example, and they sound both incredible and sort of disturbing all at once. Curious to know what people think of them.
Danny King | Editor-in-Chief | GameFront.com
Europa Park in Rust, Germany is heaven on Earth.
I'm not big on theme parks; I dislike the combination of crowded spaces and waiting in lines. Last year I took my kids to Legoland, Denmark though and they loved it. At least up to the point where we went on a "ninja-go" ride, which was so absurdly loud that everyone came out traumatized.
It probably doesn't qualify as theme park, but in Hamburg there is the "miniature wonderland", a giant model railway. This is pretty well done and I visited it several times already.