FileTrekker

I'm spending a year dead for tax reasons.

281,671 XP

15th December 2002

630 Uploads

22,925 Posts

1,927 Threads

#1 4 days ago

Now I obviously don't do theme parks, given my situation, but I randomly find them interesting, so I watch a lot of videos on YouTube about them.

So I am curious what people's favourites are? I've never been to a Disney park, for example, and they sound both incredible and sort of disturbing all at once. Curious to know what people think of them.


Danny King | Editor-in-Chief | GameFront.com 



Plokite_Wolf

Resident nutjob

6,350 XP

5th September 2016

1,116 Uploads

403 Posts

52 Threads

#2 4 days ago

Europa Park in Rust, Germany is heaven on Earth.



MrFancypants

The Bad

218,774 XP

7th December 2003

0 Uploads

20,063 Posts

12 Threads

#3 3 days ago

I'm not big on theme parks; I dislike the combination of crowded spaces and waiting in lines. Last year I took my kids to Legoland, Denmark though and they loved it. At least up to the point where we went on a "ninja-go" ride, which was so absurdly loud that everyone came out traumatized. 


It probably doesn't qualify as theme park, but in Hamburg there is the "miniature wonderland", a giant model railway. This is pretty well done and I visited it several times already.