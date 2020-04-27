#BanRadioActiveLobster
357,144 XP
17th June 2002
7 Uploads
33,704 Posts
781 Threads
I always end up back here.
No matter what I do, no matter what steps I take to avoid it, no matter where else I go... here I am. The Waterpolo Chatrooms.
At any rate, I hope everybody's having a happy apocalypse, even if it is the most boring apocalypse of all time. I was about to ask if I'd missed anything, but then I noticed that my name still appears on the first page as a 'last reply', so... I don't think I did.
What's the old crew up to?
Just bring me Silby and I'll be fine.
I'm spending a year dead for tax reasons.
279,228 XP
15th December 2002
539 Uploads
22,856 Posts
1,908 Threads
Welcome to the end of the world. You always said this day would come. Hope you're doing well?
You should join us on Discord?
https://discord.me/gamefront
Danny King | Editor-in-Chief | GameFront.com
Last edited by FileTrekker 18 hours ago
Calmer than you are, dude.
47,320 XP
11th November 2003
0 Uploads
4,391 Posts
100 Threads
There you are!
Yes. You must join us on discord, this is where all the cool members are waiting out the apocalypse.
Jeff is a mean boss
567,146 XP
28th July 2002
0 Uploads
53,215 Posts
1,338 Threads
Silby is on Discord.
#BanRadioActiveLobster
357,144 XP
17th June 2002
7 Uploads
33,704 Posts
781 Threads
Posted by FileTrekker
Welcome to the end of the world. You always said this day would come. Hope you're doing well?
You should join us on Discord?
God damn it, now I have to remember another password...
I'm spending a year dead for tax reasons.
279,228 XP
15th December 2002
539 Uploads
22,856 Posts
1,908 Threads
Posted by Mr. MattPosted by FileTrekker
Welcome to the end of the world. You always said this day would come. Hope you're doing well?
You should join us on Discord?
God damn it, now I have to remember another password...
You don't technically need one, you can be a guest, but you should take my sound security advise and re-use an old one.
Danny King | Editor-in-Chief | GameFront.com