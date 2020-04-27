2,064 ONLINE

Happy apocalypse! 5 replies

I always end up back here.


No matter what I do, no matter what steps I take to avoid it, no matter where else I go... here I am. The Waterpolo Chatrooms.


At any rate, I hope everybody's having a happy apocalypse, even if it is the most boring apocalypse of all time. I was about to ask if I'd missed anything, but then I noticed that my name still appears on the first page as a 'last reply', so... I don't think I did. 


What's the old crew up to?


Just bring me Silby and I'll be fine.



Welcome to the end of the world.   You always said this day would come. Hope you're doing well?

You should join us on Discord?

https://discord.me/gamefront

There you are!


Yes. You must join us on discord, this is where all the cool members are waiting out the apocalypse.



Silby is on Discord.

If there is no image, Mikey broke something...



God damn it, now I have to remember another password...




You don't technically need one, you can be a guest, but you should take my sound security advise and re-use an old one.

