What did ya'll get for Christmas this year? 4 replies

FileTrekker Über Admin

15th December 2002

#1 1 day ago

I got The Nostalgia Nerd's Retro Tech book, some Sonic socks, and all the usual stocking fillers of chocolates, soaps and socks, do not confuse the three...

Lysdestic VIP Member

11th November 2003

#2 1 day ago

I bought myself a clarinet, does that count? I hadn't played since High School and decided now was as good a time as any to get back into it, so I got myself a present. :)

Lindale Forum Mod

1st February 2010

#3 10 hours ago

I got two flannel jackets.

I do love flannel.

FileTrekker Über Admin

15th December 2002

#4 9 hours ago
Posted by Lysdestic

I bought myself a clarinet, does that count? I hadn't played since High School and decided now was as good a time as any to get back into it, so I got myself a present. :)

That is a very nice clarinet. Bit of a switch from bass guitar?

Lysdestic VIP Member

11th November 2003

#5 3 hours ago

A little bit, yeah! I played some in high school jazz band before the band director found out I played bass and moved me to that. 