I'm spending a year dead for tax reasons.
15th December 2002
I got The Nostalgia Nerd's Retro Tech book, some Sonic socks, and all the usual stocking fillers of chocolates, soaps and socks, do not confuse the three...
Danny King | Editor-in-Chief | GameFront.com
Dr. Professor Logic, PhD.
11th November 2003
I bought myself a clarinet, does that count? I hadn't played since High School and decided now was as good a time as any to get back into it, so I got myself a present. :)
Mister Angry Rules Guy
1st February 2010
I got two flannel jackets.
I do love flannel.
I'm spending a year dead for tax reasons.
15th December 2002
I bought myself a clarinet, does that count? I hadn't played since High School and decided now was as good a time as any to get back into it, so I got myself a present. :)
That is a very nice clarinet. Bit of a switch from bass guitar?
Danny King | Editor-in-Chief | GameFront.com
Dr. Professor Logic, PhD.
11th November 2003
A little bit, yeah! I played some in high school jazz band before the band director found out I played bass and moved me to that.