So we're all mostly stuck inside, at least I am. But then, I generally was more often than not anyway.

I am just curious if people have any ideas or things they've done to keep themselves busy during the lockdown. Like fun different stuff to do? TV and video games only go so far, you know?

Drinking, mostly.  And contemplating our inevitable demise.  Other than that, re-reading my textbooks and studying Philosophy.  

Ha ha ha ha ha


*cries*



Lots and lots of reading. Been doing a lot of autobiographies lately.

My only real thread of sanity in life the past couple of decades has been music, and naturally COVID has pretty much killed that for now. No rehearsals, no shows, no venues, etc. Best I've been able to make of it is I've used this time to do a lot of TLC on all of my instruments. Refinishing necks, upgrading parts and hardware, redoing the electronics, etc. It's been a nice way to (re)connect with my instruments in a time where there isn't a lot of room for the musical expression I'm used to. I've been sending wav files back and forth with bandmates and musician friends, but it just isn't the same.

Also lots of bourbon and vodka.

I’ve started brewing my own beer and mead!  It’s a good complement to my already crazy complex cooking habits, just a lot more meticulous sanitization.


otherwise I’ve been trying to go outside more often and get some fresh air.

This thread and my post above inspired me to put together a little bit of a family photo of all my instruments that I've been spending time with.

JE58MOu.jpg

Back row:
Generic black 4-string - No name yet,  hope to convert to a fretless soon...possibly Jackie as an homage to Jaco Pastorious.
Carol - First ever bass, bought by and named after my mom.
Diane - a Cort 6-string electric.
Cassandra - a Takamine 12-string Guitar.
Galadriel - a Jay Terser 6-string.
Alexandria - 5-string Ibanez strung EADGC.

Front row:
Nancy - Shitty beater acoustic for campfire nonsense.
Elizabeth II - My pride and joy, a Rickenbacker 4003.
Michelle - a Stratocaster Jazzmaster, new to the family.
Margaret - a Squire 4-string, heavily modified.
Ann - Shitty beater acoustic bass for campfire nonsense.

Ukuleles are named Garfunkel and Oates. I suppose I could name the clarinet Claire, but I haven't really thought about names for it or the glockenspiel. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

