How old are those forums, per chance, and what would you say the average age of those regulars would be?



You've been hearing about the decline of forums a lot because it is in fact a thing. I would wager that none of us here like it anymore than you do -- check our join dates, most of us practically grew up here. I still regularly visit a few forums, talkbass.com comes to mind, but they are an old established place, full of oldheads like ourselves who don't need a newfangled social media site or chat service to feel connected. I also still use and think that last.fm is the greatest thing to hit the internet since TCP/IP packets, but you don't see that plastered on forum signatures much either anymore...the internet has changed.



I agree that forums are much more helpful, and beyond that wind up being far more personally connected in their usage than all the social medias of today. Demographically speaking, though? That same gripe you have about creating a discord account is how most internet users of today feel when faced with the notion of creating an account for a forum. To say nothing of the fact that they simply can't understand how a site with 20-30 super dedicated members could be more helpful to them than a subreddit of 5000 know-nothings.



All that said, we still have a bot on discord that lets us know when a new post shows up, and as you've seen, we do reply. Be the change you want to see and all that. :)

The Anxieties - Garage rockin' punk/mad scientist-core for the paranoid and suspicious.

Last edited by Lysdestic 9 hours ago