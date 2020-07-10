I live on Gaming Forums
Is everything alright here? There has been no gaming news in quite a while in the news section and the forum regulars haven't posted since the same timeline.
Dr. Professor Logic, PhD.
We're still here. Most of us spend a lot of time on the discord server.
Jeff is a mean boss
The Discord is a lot faster to get responses and offers real time communication.
Sadly forums and message boards seem to be becoming a relic of the past.
The news section is my fault.
I write all the news and articles and I suffer from a rare neurological condition that is slowly trying to kill me.
It has flared up recently and I have been too unwell to write anything.
To be fair the site does good traffic for the mods and downloads (and news) but forums just don't seem to be a thing anymore since Reddit and Discord and other social media became a thing.
Hope you get better soon.
I've been hearing about the decline of forums a lot. A few of the science related forums I visit seem to get a lot of threads regularly it seems. I've also been to DoomWorld which seems quite active. So I don't know if it's entirely true. Besides posting on reddit/FB/twitter/etc., is very much nowhere near as helpful as forums, IMO. And Discord is just another account to get a username/password for as well as software so I'm not really interested in that for the time being.
Dr. Professor Logic, PhD.
How old are those forums, per chance, and what would you say the average age of those regulars would be?
You've been hearing about the decline of forums a lot because it is in fact a thing. I would wager that none of us here like it anymore than you do -- check our join dates, most of us practically grew up here. I still regularly visit a few forums, talkbass.com comes to mind, but they are an old established place, full of oldheads like ourselves who don't need a newfangled social media site or chat service to feel connected. I also still use and think that last.fm is the greatest thing to hit the internet since TCP/IP packets, but you don't see that plastered on forum signatures much either anymore...the internet has changed.
I agree that forums are much more helpful, and beyond that wind up being far more personally connected in their usage than all the social medias of today. Demographically speaking, though? That same gripe you have about creating a discord account is how most internet users of today feel when faced with the notion of creating an account for a forum. To say nothing of the fact that they simply can't understand how a site with 20-30 super dedicated members could be more helpful to them than a subreddit of 5000 know-nothings.
All that said, we still have a bot on discord that lets us know when a new post shows up, and as you've seen, we do reply. Be the change you want to see and all that. :)
I'm spending a year dead for tax reasons.
Well part of the problem is (or rather was) much like everything else around here, Defy Media. Their abuse of the site meant everyone who actually wanted to talk about mods (the specialist subject) decanted to Nexus. Without a niche forums are hard.
King Jellyfish
Nowadays, most forums consist of talking about one, singular game or game series. Everything else, general discussion, personal things, debates, those generally are done on social media or...well, yeah, reddit or discord. Still, the forums will always be a special part and memory of our legacy :)
