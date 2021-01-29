My worst experiences eating out have always been to do with the noise. Like I'll wait 30-40 minutes for the food, if people let me know the wait. We'll get a few drinks... yeah... that's no major bother. But the noise. Arg god. There are places where I feel a physical urge to just fucking leave, or shoot myself and/or the other customers. But you can't, because you've agreed to meet people there.

And no-one else seems to mind! Like you're sitting there restraining your urge to kill everyone between you and the door and people are saying how lovely it was to see one another! Like, mother fucker, what are you smoking? Did you just take a million Zanax or something before coming here? This is hell.

Ironically, that's tended to be in the more expensive establishments. The local Weatherspoons is a large building that tends not to be too packed. And provided no-one brought their screaming brats you can enjoy your burger.