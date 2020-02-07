2,864 ONLINE

Sagetbh

5th February 2020

#1 7 hours ago

Just wanted to say hello!


Fairly new to GameFront, but I have heard the name floating throughout the years and I must have subbed to the YouTube channel quite a long time ago.


Come summer last year and I see a video in my sub feed from GameFront - I then may have fallen in love with James, oops!


Keen to get more involved with the community, so alongside helping on Patreon I thought I'd better start posting!


Sage




FileTrekker Super Administrator

I'm spending a year dead for tax reasons.

15th December 2002

#2 6 hours ago

Hello and welcome!

Lindale Forum Moderator

Mister Angry Rules Guy

1st February 2010

#3 4 hours ago

Welcome aboard!


Now that you know of the YouTube channel, make sure to watch FileTrekker's road trip in Euro Truck Simulator 2.

RadioactiveLobster Forum Administrator

Jeff is a mean boss

28th July 2002

#4 1 hour ago

Welcome!

