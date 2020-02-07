Just wanted to say hello!
Fairly new to GameFront, but I have heard the name floating throughout the years and I must have subbed to the YouTube channel quite a long time ago.
Come summer last year and I see a video in my sub feed from GameFront - I then may have fallen in love with James, oops!
Keen to get more involved with the community, so alongside helping on Patreon I thought I'd better start posting!
Sage
Hello and welcome!
Danny King | Editor-in-Chief | GameFront.com
Mister Angry Rules Guy
Welcome aboard!
Now that you know of the YouTube channel, make sure to watch FileTrekker's road trip in Euro Truck Simulator 2.
Jeff is a mean boss
Welcome!