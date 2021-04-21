Uhm Hi
I'm Manuel (16yo) i'm from Hamburg (it's more like near Hamburg, hamburg is 4km away xD)
and i've gotten more and more into Gaming the past year, i own a switch and my computer
before that i spent the most of my time into fitness (i still do a lot^^, but everything at home, my mom didn't allow me to go to the gym, and now they're closed due to covid :/)
Some of the games i played were: Witcher 3, Resident Evil 2, Wolfenstein 2, Battlefield 1, Minecraft (ofc xD but modded) and on Switch Breath of The Wild, Links awakening, Super Mario Odyssey, New Super Mario Bros U, Yoshis Crafted world ..
I hope it's okay to just open a thread ^^
Btw if you got any questions or wanna talk, just ask (me anything ^^)
Welcome aboard!
Don't forget to check out our DIscord server!
"I'd shush her zephyr." ~ Zephyr.
Thanks!
And yahh i'll join after school's over today
Hey welcome!
What games are you playing currently? I really need to get a Switch one of these days.
Thanks ^^
Currently i'm playing Rage (the old 2011 Game, got the key from a friend xD)
on switch nothing rn, but i want to get Super Mario 3d World and Luigi's Mansion some day + i'm waiting for the next zelda game
For PC After Rage i guess it will be Resident Evil 3, but i'm unsure yet ^^
Maybe instead of RE3, if i can find a someone who'd like it too Modded Minecraft again
Also there is Rise of the Tomb Raider that seems to be interesting xD
Welcome!
Switch and PC tend to be my primary platforms lately as well. Luigi’s Mansion is good stuff!
I’ve been mostly playing Just Dance and Fitness Boxing lately (time constraints mostly) but waiting on the new Metroid Prime for sure, Spiritfarer has been fun lately when I can get to it.
For PC for AAA’s I’m still very taken by Death Stranding and Fall Guys, but have been trying to learn to play Rocket League (thanks for being a patient coach, FT)!
Definitely the Discord is a good way if we’re playing a social game to get in on it ?
Thank you ^^
Havent heard about both (Just dance and Fitness Boxing) before, but i got the Switch initially for Breath of the Wild and tried to get the games i own used to save some money, there are so many nice titles out but it's like i see them when there's a review or they're getting announced and forget about them later
On PC i'd really like to get Cyberpunk but the Steam version still costs about 50 Eur :(
The problem with the most new Games is that i get hyped about them, but i cant afford them and when they're cheaper i dont think about them anymore xD
It's the same with Red dead Redemption 2, whichs still like 40 Eur when there is a sale