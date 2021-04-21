Uhm Hi

I'm Manuel (16yo) i'm from Hamburg (it's more like near Hamburg, hamburg is 4km away xD)

and i've gotten more and more into Gaming the past year, i own a switch and my computer

before that i spent the most of my time into fitness (i still do a lot^^, but everything at home, my mom didn't allow me to go to the gym, and now they're closed due to covid :/)



Some of the games i played were: Witcher 3, Resident Evil 2, Wolfenstein 2, Battlefield 1, Minecraft (ofc xD but modded) and on Switch Breath of The Wild, Links awakening, Super Mario Odyssey, New Super Mario Bros U, Yoshis Crafted world ..





I hope it's okay to just open a thread ^^



Btw if you got any questions or wanna talk, just ask (me anything ^^)





