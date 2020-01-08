87 XP
8th January 2020
0 Uploads
1 Posts
1 Threads
just joined this website..and forum..after trying for ages to ID the spam characters.. I thought one of those characters was Mario but it was Wario..my 6 year old put me right .
im into Battlefield 2142,,and have been downloading the patches..this is a great site..
cheers all
Calmer than you are, dude.
46,902 XP
11th November 2003
0 Uploads
4,366 Posts
100 Threads
Welcome to the forum! Go on ahead and make yourself comfortable...Just watch out for zephyr!
I'm spending a year dead for tax reasons.
277,955 XP
15th December 2002
473 Uploads
22,798 Posts
1,896 Threads
Hello!
The name rings familiar, were you a member in the old FileFront / FilesNetwork days?
Welcome!
Danny
Danny King | Editor-in-Chief | GameFront.com