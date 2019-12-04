48 XP
10th July 2008
Wow so it’s been a very long time since I have been around. For those that might not remember me I was a site admin of a number of filefront gaming sites such as Warcraft, Starcraft, DoW and others. Great to be back!
Dr. Professor Logic, PhD.
11th November 2003
What is dead may never die!
Welcome back!
15th December 2002
Ello' stranger, always great to see old faces.
Posted by Lysdestic
What is dead may never die!
Welcome back!
And with strange aeons, even death may die.
WELCOME BACK
Jeff is a mean boss
28th July 2002
King Jellyfish
10th September 2007
Yes! I do remember you! I think we may have done some network collaboration a few times. Hopefully this is the start of a mass return of forum members a la Avengers: Endgame.
