2,066 ONLINE

It’s alive? 5 replies

Please wait...

Multi-threaded downloads, NO speed caps, NO ads and automatic downloads, all for free? Use GameFront! Learn more.
dreadlord12

48 XP

10th July 2008

0 Uploads

1 Posts

1 Threads

#1 1 week ago

Wow so it’s been a very long time since I have been around. For those that might not remember me I was a site admin of a number of filefront gaming sites such as Warcraft, Starcraft, DoW and others. Great to be back!



Lysdestic VIP Member

Dr. Professor Logic, PhD.

46,671 XP

11th November 2003

0 Uploads

4,352 Posts

100 Threads

#2 1 week ago

What is dead may never die!

Welcome back!



FileTrekker Über Admin

I'm spending a year dead for tax reasons.

277,312 XP

15th December 2002

462 Uploads

22,770 Posts

1,887 Threads

#3 1 week ago

Ello' stranger, always great to see old faces.   

Danny King | Editor-in-Chief | GameFront.com



Serio VIP Member

The Dane

149,970 XP

11th November 2006

3 Uploads

12,513 Posts

38 Threads

#4 1 week ago
Posted by Lysdestic

What is dead may never die!

Welcome back!

And with strange aeons, even death may die.


WELCOME BACK



RadioactiveLobster Forum Admin

Jeff is a mean boss

566,778 XP

28th July 2002

0 Uploads

53,190 Posts

1,338 Threads

#5 1 week ago

It's because no one ever follows Rule #2.

If there is no image, Mikey broke something...



Adrian Tepes Forum Mod

King Jellyfish

262,479 XP

10th September 2007

4 Uploads

21,791 Posts

1,760 Threads

#6 1 week ago

Yes!  I do remember you!  I think we may have done some network collaboration a few times.  Hopefully this is the start of a mass return of forum members a la Avengers: Endgame.

"I'd shush her zephyr." ~ Zephyr.