My handle is WARMONGER56: I am into modding ETW Mods on mod db.

Hi to all! My handle on mod db is WARMOGER56. I currently have 15 ETW addons for download. The first mod that I modded was the WM56 ETW 1700S Mod. This mod comes with hundreds of new uniforms and new faces for all of the major European factions. I reskinned the horses, equipment, campaign maps, hud map, and campaign portraits for generals, admirals, ministers, kings, queens and rakes for the major European factions. I also made new campaign portraits and icons for the units of the major European factions. The Ai and Bai have been edited to reflect the Napoleon Total War Mod. I also edited the starting position esf file to give all the major factions of Europe a million dollars in money to start the game with. In the stpos esf file, I made changes to the characters names and ages.