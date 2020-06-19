2,375 ONLINE

weblord from the Philippines 2 replies

weblord

19th June 2020

#1 22 hours ago

hello there, im new here on this domain, i was here since the days of filefront.

im from the Philippines. i hope i gain friends here. not so much of a gamer these days for i am old, i'm a gamer before in the likes of prince of persia, transport tycoon,stronghold and starcraft. im not sure if there are files here of those type of old games.

RadioactiveLobster Forum Administrator Patreon Supporter

Jeff is a mean boss

28th July 2002

#2 21 hours ago

Welcome! 


We're always on our Discord so if you want to hang out that's the place to be these days.

weblord

19th June 2020

#3 21 hours ago

thanks

no more foruming days

