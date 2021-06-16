Grand Master Overwatch Player
I wanted to check and see just how much interest there is to have a server running with OJP 1.2? You know, the one with the actual proper Djem So animations and less crappy dueling than the 1.3 version.
A long time ago I used to have a community with this mod and we had great time role-playing and just dueling together, but none of the people from that time I can contact right now.
I played a lot more Elite Force than I ever did Jedi Academy back in the day, but I could get down with this!
