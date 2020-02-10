Hi All,

I'm having difficulty loading mods for my MOH Allied Assault program. Although I still have the original CDs from 2002, I'm replaying the series on a digital download courtesy of GOG from their collection, MOH: Assault War Chest since my original CDs will no longer run in Windows 10.

In particular, there are several FX mods (i.e. for blood and gore) that add a bit more realism and I have not been able to install after I have recently downloaded them from GameFront. For those who are familiar with those mods, they're mostly PK3 files that are placed either in the 'main', 'mainta,' or 'maintt' directories along with similar files with the same suffix.

However once I had unpacked the mods from the zip files, reviewed the 'read me' files, and added them to the appropriate file locations, I couldn't get them to work with my game. I've even unchecked "Texture Compression" in the video settings as suggested by one of the mod authors before launching the game but to no avail. While some of the zip files come with install instructions, others do not.

Unlike some of my other programs, MOHAA seems to be a very difficult game for adding mods. Nevertheless, I'm sure there's a simple solution. I also hope this community website is still active as some of the posts I've read are as old as 15 years.



