Sunday, December 15, 2002 9:00 PM
So I've been meaning to ask for a while.
On Windows 10/11 (tried both) I have a weird situation now with Elite Force where I can't go into fullscreen mode, because it crops off the image and I can only see the top left corner.
I have an ultrawide monitor, and I'm not sure if that's part of the problem, but it's sure frustrating. Resetting the config files etc. does not help.
Any ideas?
Monday, September 10, 2007 12:53 AM
Not sure. As with most Quake III engine games, I have to go through the usual process of:
Open console
r_mode -1
r_customheight y
r_customwidth x
vid_restart
and that handles the resolution side. Never encountered such a glitch with fullscreen on my 1440p monitor, even with Elite Force.
No idea why going full screen would somehow bork the whole thing like that.