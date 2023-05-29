 
Weird resolution issues

FileTrekker

Sunday, December 15, 2002 9:00 PM

# 1 Wednesday, December 29, 2021 6:12 PM

So I've been meaning to ask for a while.

On Windows 10/11 (tried both) I have a weird situation now with Elite Force where I can't go into fullscreen mode, because it crops off the image and I can only see the top left corner.

I have an ultrawide monitor, and I'm not sure if that's part of the problem, but it's sure frustrating. Resetting the config files etc. does not help.

Any ideas?

Danny King | CEO & Lead Editor | GameFront.com 

Adrian Țepeș

Monday, September 10, 2007 12:53 AM

# 2 Wednesday, December 29, 2021 6:15 PM

Not sure.  As with most Quake III engine games, I have to go through the usual process of:

Open console

r_mode -1

r_customheight y 

r_customwidth x

vid_restart 


and that handles the resolution side.  Never encountered such a glitch with fullscreen on my 1440p monitor, even with Elite Force.


No idea why going full screen would somehow bork the whole thing like that.

