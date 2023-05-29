So I've been meaning to ask for a while.

On Windows 10/11 (tried both) I have a weird situation now with Elite Force where I can't go into fullscreen mode, because it crops off the image and I can only see the top left corner.



I have an ultrawide monitor, and I'm not sure if that's part of the problem, but it's sure frustrating. Resetting the config files etc. does not help.



Any ideas?