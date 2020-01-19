1,113 ONLINE

Missing Bridge Commander Mod 1 reply

#1 9 hours ago

Hello! anyone knows where can i find this mod for bridge commander? i found this video, sadly the creator didnt give any kind of link to it, i´ve been looking for it for quite a while but without success. thanks




#2 1 hour ago

Hi,

Please do not post in Announcements & Site Feedback, this is not the correct forum for these types of threads. I have moved your thread to the Bridge Commander forum.

Also please don't post your entire message in the subject title, please put it in the body of the message or it makes it hard for other users.

Thanks

