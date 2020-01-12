I'm spending a year dead for tax reasons.
15th December 2002
Because CAPTAIN, JEAN-LUC PICARD CARD CARD...
I feel like Data's weirdness is growing on me. Not long to go now.
Danny King | Editor-in-Chief | GameFront.com
7th December 2003
I'm currently watching TNG and only made it to the 6th season so far, so I'll wait a bit before watching Picard. Hopefully they kept the people who are responsible for Discovery far away from this one.