Plokite_Wolf VIP Member

World's most disgruntled gamer

6th September 2016

#1 3 weeks ago

Whenever I rewatch any Trek series, I do it in a picky way so I try to avoid potentially bad episodes (e.g. Lwaxana appearances, episodes rated low on Ex Astris Scientia...).

Anyone else doing this?



Lysdestic VIP Member

Dr. Professor Logic, PhD.

11th November 2003

#2 3 weeks ago

I have a hard time passing up even the worst of Trek episodes. I can even tolerate Threshold provided I fall asleep just before the end. :D




AlDaja

Starfleet Command III mod developer/troubleshooter

23rd January 2019

#3 3 weeks ago

Yup, I tend to skip "filler" or "flashback" episodes.  I also skip the first few seasons of Voyager until the season they discover the dead drone and realize they have reached Borg space.

Sra'xa'diin Shipyards



MrFancypants Forum Admin

The Bad

7th December 2003

#4 3 weeks ago

I'm just watching TNG for the first time (only watched random episodes on TV when it first aired), so I'm not filtering. I like Trek, but so far did not watch any of the series twice.



Lindale Forum Mod

Mister Angry Rules Guy

1st February 2010

#5 2 weeks ago

Star Trek is one of those shows where I will watch it ALL DAY LONG, no matter how many times I have seen every single episode. As far as I can recall, there are only a select few episodes I will not watch.

* The last series of TOS. They got a new writer, and the show went to weird. No wonder rating crashed.

* The mandatory Nazi episode, which is a requirement for every Star Trek series, ever.

* TNG Genesis, Barclay turns into a spider?

* VOY Threshold, Janeway and Paris turn into lizards?

* VOY, the Kazon episodes. Kazon are just Klingons, but MUCH more sexist.

* ENT, the Xindi episodes. Enterprise was my favourite Star Trek up until the Xindi came along. Then, things just got weird. No wonder they lost funding.


Apart from that, I will watch most any Star Trek episode.

