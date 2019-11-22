Star Trek is one of those shows where I will watch it ALL DAY LONG, no matter how many times I have seen every single episode. As far as I can recall, there are only a select few episodes I will not watch.

* The last series of TOS. They got a new writer, and the show went to weird. No wonder rating crashed.

* The mandatory Nazi episode, which is a requirement for every Star Trek series, ever.

* TNG Genesis, Barclay turns into a spider?

* VOY Threshold, Janeway and Paris turn into lizards?

* VOY, the Kazon episodes. Kazon are just Klingons, but MUCH more sexist.

* ENT, the Xindi episodes. Enterprise was my favourite Star Trek up until the Xindi came along. Then, things just got weird. No wonder they lost funding.





Apart from that, I will watch most any Star Trek episode.