World's most disgruntled gamer
6th September 2016
Whenever I rewatch any Trek series, I do it in a picky way so I try to avoid potentially bad episodes (e.g. Lwaxana appearances, episodes rated low on Ex Astris Scientia...).
Anyone else doing this?
Dr. Professor Logic, PhD.
11th November 2003
I have a hard time passing up even the worst of Trek episodes. I can even tolerate Threshold provided I fall asleep just before the end. :D
Starfleet Command III mod developer/troubleshooter
23rd January 2019
Yup, I tend to skip "filler" or "flashback" episodes. I also skip the first few seasons of Voyager until the season they discover the dead drone and realize they have reached Borg space.
The Bad
7th December 2003
I'm just watching TNG for the first time (only watched random episodes on TV when it first aired), so I'm not filtering. I like Trek, but so far did not watch any of the series twice.
Mister Angry Rules Guy
1st February 2010
Star Trek is one of those shows where I will watch it ALL DAY LONG, no matter how many times I have seen every single episode. As far as I can recall, there are only a select few episodes I will not watch.
* The last series of TOS. They got a new writer, and the show went to weird. No wonder rating crashed.
* The mandatory Nazi episode, which is a requirement for every Star Trek series, ever.
* TNG Genesis, Barclay turns into a spider?
* VOY Threshold, Janeway and Paris turn into lizards?
* VOY, the Kazon episodes. Kazon are just Klingons, but MUCH more sexist.
* ENT, the Xindi episodes. Enterprise was my favourite Star Trek up until the Xindi came along. Then, things just got weird. No wonder they lost funding.
Apart from that, I will watch most any Star Trek episode.