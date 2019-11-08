2,066 ONLINE

Alo Viewer & d3dx9_36.dll 4 replies

Please wait...

Multi-threaded downloads, NO speed caps, NO ads and automatic downloads, all for free? Use GameFront! Learn more.
mikejloos

225 XP

19th August 2018

0 Uploads

6 Posts

4 Threads

#1 1 month ago

I recently had problems with both my desk top and my lap top that required me to restore my systems to factory default.

ever since I did that Alo Viewer would not run............ the first time it said:

The code execution cannot proceed because d3dx9_36.dl was not found.

so I download the file from the internet and put them in both windows\system32 and windows\syswow64.

now it says: The application was unable to start correctly (0xc000007b)

What did I do wrong? Where should i put the d3d file?

Please help.......



mikejloos

225 XP

19th August 2018

0 Uploads

6 Posts

4 Threads

#2 1 month ago

Also note on above the game Star Wars Forces of Corruption does work.. but alo viewer does not....



Plokite_Wolf VIP Member

World's most disgruntled gamer

5,779 XP

6th September 2016

1,115 Uploads

379 Posts

47 Threads

#3 3 weeks ago

https://www.gamefront.com/support/knowledgebase/installing-directx-9-0c



Last edited by Plokite_Wolf 3 weeks ago

Mikey Über Admin

47,701 XP

13th June 2008

2 Uploads

3,992 Posts

228 Threads

#4 3 weeks ago

Ooh is it a DirectX 9.0c issue ZQ69c3DOsG8xwDICBvUb6dL4pJUO8QQeRc7IkdhH.png@Plokite_Wolf  ⁠ ?

Mikey - GameFront.com - Lead Developer



Plokite_Wolf VIP Member

World's most disgruntled gamer

5,779 XP

6th September 2016

1,115 Uploads

379 Posts

47 Threads

#5 3 weeks ago
Posted by Mikey

Ooh is it a DirectX 9.0c issue ZQ69c3DOsG8xwDICBvUb6dL4pJUO8QQeRc7IkdhH.png@Plokite_Wolf  ⁠ ?


Guess why the filename starts with "d3dx9"...



Last edited by Plokite_Wolf 3 weeks ago