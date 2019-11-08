I recently had problems with both my desk top and my lap top that required me to restore my systems to factory default.

ever since I did that Alo Viewer would not run............ the first time it said:

The code execution cannot proceed because d3dx9_36.dl was not found.

so I download the file from the internet and put them in both windows\system32 and windows\syswow64.

now it says: The application was unable to start correctly (0xc000007b)

What did I do wrong? Where should i put the d3d file?

Please help.......