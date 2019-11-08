I recently had problems with both my desk top and my lap top that required me to restore my systems to factory default.
ever since I did that Alo Viewer would not run............ the first time it said:
The code execution cannot proceed because d3dx9_36.dl was not found.
so I download the file from the internet and put them in both windows\system32 and windows\syswow64.
now it says: The application was unable to start correctly (0xc000007b)
What did I do wrong? Where should i put the d3d file?
Please help.......
Also note on above the game Star Wars Forces of Corruption does work.. but alo viewer does not....
https://www.gamefront.com/support/knowledgebase/installing-directx-9-0c
Ooh is it a DirectX 9.0c issue @Plokite_Wolf ?
Ooh is it a DirectX 9.0c issue @Plokite_Wolf ?
Guess why the filename starts with "d3dx9"...
