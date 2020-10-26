Benchmarks are starting to appear online suggesting that AMD's upcoming RX 6800 XT graphics cards may just be in with a shout of competing with or even beating, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080.

There are some mixed opinions on whether or not this might be the case, however. Several leakers are suggesting the benchmarks for the 6800XT are defeating the RTX 3080 in 3DMark and Firestrike, with Igor's Lab claiming that the RTX 3080 is falling about 18% behind the RX 6800 XT in 3DMark Firestrike Extreme when running at 4K.

While the card seems to have better raster performance over the 3080, where it falls down is in ray-tracing applications, where performance is nowhere near comparable to the RTX 3080. There's also the DLSS angle to consider, where Nvidia can net real performance benefits at effectively 4K resolutions, even if it's not beating AMD at 'Native 4K.'

The truth is though, if DLSS and Ray-Tracing aren't high on your agenda, then RDNA 2 may be shaping up to be a real alternative to the RTX 3080. Given the chronic shortage of Nvidia's GPU's right now, this may be a tempting alternative for many gamers.

Take all these leaks and benchmarks with a pinch of salt, but we won't have to wait too long to see just how well RDNA 2 performs, when the official reveal takes place in 2 days' time, on the 28th of October.