Did you get any tech for Christmas?

FileTrekker

Sunday, December 15, 2002 9:00 PM

# 1 Wednesday, December 29, 2021 6:07 PM

I kinda did, in that I got a Switch game (Mario Odyssey) and a USB vacuum cleaner for my keyboard, I genuinely appreciate that lol.


Still love the Quest 2 though. Curious to know if anyone got any cool stuff and if so, what.

Adrian Țepeș

Monday, September 10, 2007 12:53 AM

# 2 Wednesday, December 29, 2021 6:08 PM

My Quest 2 is supposed to be here tonight.  Will let you know how that turns out.  The anticipation is killing me @_@

