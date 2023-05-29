Did you get any tech for Christmas?

1 replies
“I'm spending a year dead for tax reasons.”
Sunday, December 15, 2002 9:00 PM
754 Uploads
23,042 Posts
1,938 Threads
I kinda did, in that I got a Switch game (Mario Odyssey) and a USB vacuum cleaner for my keyboard, I genuinely appreciate that lol.
Still love the Quest 2 though. Curious to know if anyone got any cool stuff and if so, what.
“Capybara”
Monday, September 10, 2007 12:53 AM
4 Uploads
21,964 Posts
1,775 Threads
My Quest 2 is supposed to be here tonight. Will let you know how that turns out. The anticipation is killing me @_@