I'm spending a year dead for tax reasons.
277,792 XP
15th December 2002
471 Uploads
22,789 Posts
1,896 Threads
Because I've gone full darkside.
I really like it, though. It's great for notifications and quickly replying to things, saves time just getting my phone out to read a trash text or other nonsense, and it's helpful with my condition to track heart rate and the suchlike. It also does phone calls which is very Star Trek-esque.
Oh, and you can tell the time too.
Danny King | Editor-in-Chief | GameFront.com
World's most disgruntled gamer
5,835 XP
6th September 2016
1,115 Uploads
384 Posts
47 Threads
Posted by FileTrekker
Because I've gone full darkside.
Dr. Professor Logic, PhD.
46,772 XP
11th November 2003
0 Uploads
4,359 Posts
100 Threads
But how well does it integrate with your surface?
I'm spending a year dead for tax reasons.
277,792 XP
15th December 2002
471 Uploads
22,789 Posts
1,896 Threads
Well, not at all but it isn't supposed to. =P
Works nicely with the iPhone though.
Danny King | Editor-in-Chief | GameFront.com