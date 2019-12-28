1,688 ONLINE

I have an Apple Watch Series 5 now....

FileTrekker

#1

Because I've gone full darkside.

I really like it, though. It's great for notifications and quickly replying to things, saves time just getting my phone out to read a trash text or other nonsense, and it's helpful with my condition to track heart rate and the suchlike. It also does phone calls which is very Star Trek-esque.

Oh, and you can tell the time too.

IMG_1252.jpg

IMG_1254.jpg

Plokite_Wolf

#2
Posted by FileTrekker

Because I've gone full darkside.

Lysdestic

#3

But how well does it integrate with your surface?




FileTrekker

#4

Well, not at all but it isn't supposed to. =P

Works nicely with the iPhone though.

